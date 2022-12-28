Raiders Benching QB Derek Carr, Starting Jarrett Stidham for Rest of Season

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels announced on Wednesday that quarterback Derek Carr will sit out for the remainder of the season.

In his place, backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham will start the final two games against playoff bound teams, the 49ers and the Chiefs.

McDaniels noted in his Wednesday press conference that the team wanted to try out Stidham for the final two games.

“None of us is happy with where we’re at, but we think it’s an opportunity to evaluate a younger player who hasn’t had much time to play,” McDaniels said. “Talking to Derek, who was great, he understands the scenario that we’re in, the situation, very supportive of the two guys.”

Carr will be inactive this Sunday vs. the 49ers, while Chase Garbers will act as the backup to Stidham.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that Carr’s benching is likely in part to “preserve his health” for a possible offseason trade.

The Raiders are not officially out of the playoff picture yet as they sit 6–9 in the AFC. The team’s next loss will completely eliminate Las Vegas from playoff contention, and a Dolphins or Jets win would also eliminate it.