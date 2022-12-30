Josh Allen Details the ‘Respect’ He Has for Joe Burrow And His Story

Ahead of a crucial Monday Night Football matchup with significant playoff implications, Bills star Josh Allen was asked by the media on Thursday about Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

While both quarterbacks are relatively early in their respective careers, they are two of the best in the game. Allen detailed the respect that he has for the former LSU signal caller.

“The dude’s all ball,” Allen said on Thursday. “He loves football. Honestly, he’s a heck of a talent, a heck of a player. I’ve got a lot of respect for him as a person, as a player. We’ve had some interactions over the last couple of years, some conversations, but I have got the utmost respect for him, especially after his rookie year and the struggle with the injury that he had and coming back and just really kind of lighting the league on fire.”

But it’s not just Burrow’s play in the NFL that’s impressed Allen. It’s how he got to the league in the first place and the path he took to becoming one of the best quarterbacks in the AFC.

“It’s been super impressive to watch and to see him kind of like his whole story too. Going to Ohio State, transferring out, spending two years at LSU and arguably having one of the greatest seasons ever in college history. Yeah, he’s got a heck of a story.”

After leading the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance last season in his second year in the league, Burrow is putting together another strong stat line for the Bengals in 2022. He has completed 69.0% of his passes for 4,260 yards and 34 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. His numbers are even more impressive considering that he’s been without some of his key offensive weapons at different points of the season in go-to target Ja’Marr Chase and running back Joe Mixon.

The Bengals (11–4) host the Bills (12–3) in Cincinnati on Monday night with kickoff slated for 8:30 p.m. ET.