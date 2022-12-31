Packers’ Allen Lazard Calls Out NFL Hypocrisy Over Taunting Fine

The NFL fined Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard $10,609 for taunting in last week’s game vs. the Dolphins, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reports. Lazard, after taking out three players in one block on an Aaron Jones run, visibly counted how many players he took out on the play.

In response, Lazard was not happy with the fine. The Packers receiver called out the hypocrisy of various league accounts highlighting his block, then the league punishing him for the taunt.

“I think it doesn’t make sense to highlight a play and to use it on your social-media platforms to give it more attention but also to have a negative connotation,” he said, via Packer Central. “It’s very contradictory.”

The NFL has tried to further enforce its taunting rules this year, which has led to many players frustrated over getting fined. The crackdown began last year and has continued this year as the NFL has tried to increase its sportsmanship.

Despite criticizing the fine, Lazard doesn’t expect anything to change.

“They love it because it gives the NFL more attention and the fans enjoy it but they somehow don’t condone it,” he said. “It’s very contradictory.”