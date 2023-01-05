After a one-day delay out of respect for hospitalized Bills safety Damar Hamlin, the Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed the finalists for the Class of 2023 on Wednesday evening.

Here are the 18 players and one coach up for the NFL's highest honor. The inductees are traditionally announced around Super Bowl weekend.

Jared Allen, defensive end

Drafted in the fourth round out of Idaho State, Allen was one of the most consistent defensive players of his era. He led the league in sacks twice, with the Chiefs in 2007 and the Vikings in 2011, and made five Pro Bowls.

Willie Anderson, tackle

Anderson was a Bengals stalwart for over a decade who made All-Pro teams every year from 2004-06, blocking for quarterback Carson Palmer, running back Corey Dillon and others.

Ronde Barber, defensive back

Barber spent a distinguished, lengthy career entirely with the Buccaneers after playing with his brother Tiki at Virginia. He made five Pro Bowls, won Super Bowl XXXVII and was named to the Hall of Fame's All-2000s team.

Don Coryell, coach

The godfather of the modern pass-happy NFL, Coryell guided the Cardinals and Chargers to six postseason appearances.

Dwight Freeney, defensive end

The defensive heart of Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning's Colts teams, Freeney made seven Pro Bowls and led the leagues in forced fumbles as a rookie.

Devin Hester, punt returner/wide receiver

Widely considered the greatest return specialist of all time, Hester returned 14 punts for touchdowns in his career—four more than any other player in league history.

Torry Holt, wide receiver

Few players are more closely associated with the Rams' time in St. Louis than Holt, who racked up 1,000 or more receiving yards every year from 2000-07.

Chuck Howley, linebacker

One of the first great Cowboys, Howley was a member of Dallas's vaunted "Doomsday Defense" and the MVP of Super Bowl V.

Andre Johnson, wide receiver

Picked No. 3 overall by the Texans in their second year of existence, Johnson made seven Pro Bowls—all with Houston—and led the league in receptions and receiving yards twice.

Joe Klecko, defensive tackle/nose tackle/defensive end

During a 12-year career, Klecko made four Pro Bowls as a part of the Jets' notorious "New York Sack Exchange."

Albert Lewis, defensive back

A reliable contributor for Kansas City and later the Raiders noted for his size and speed, Lewis made four Pro Bowls from 1987-90.

Darrelle Revis, defensive back

Revis, whose namesake "Island" in the secondary made him one of the most beloved New York athletes of the 21st century, steered the Jets to their most recent postseason appearances.

Ken Riley, defensive back

Riley, a sixth-round draft pick, shepherded the Bengals from their AFL infancy to Super Bowl XVI in one of his final years.

Joe Thomas, tackle

The only bright spot on some truly awful Browns teams, Thomas played a record 10,363 consecutive snaps to open his career.

Zach Thomas, linebacker

A Dolphin for the first 12 years of his career, Thomas led the league in tackles twice and made five All-Pro teams.

DeMarcus Ware, linebacker

Ware was a paragon of excellence for Dallas from 2005-13, and won Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos in his final season.

Reggie Wayne, wide receiver

A favorite target of Manning in Indianapolis after helping resurrect Miami football, Wayne led the league in receiving yards in 2007 and made six Pro Bowls.

Patrick Willis, linebacker

Willis made the most of a relatively short career, garnering first team All-Pro honors in each of his first six seasons with the 49ers.

Darren Woodson, defensive back

A versatile cog on three Super Bowl champion Cowboys teams, Woodson reached five Pro Bowls from 1994-98.