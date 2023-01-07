Rex Ryan Holds Back Tears While Discussing Damar Hamlin’s Fight

Damar Hamlin’s fight since he went into cardiac arrest on Monday night has inspired many people across the league. Less than a week later, Hamlin has begun to breathe on his own again while his neurological progress is strong.

The most inspirational Hamlin moment came when he woke up during the week, with his first words being a simple question about the game.

“Did we win?” he asked.

Former Bills head coach Rex Ryan was particularly moved by Hamlin’s fight and competitiveness, and he expressed so while fighting tears on air Saturday afternoon.

“We needed that. As fans, we needed it,” he said. “This guy is a legend, You talk about a fighter? Dang right he’s a fighter, he’s a dang legend. Thank you, I needed it as a dad, as a coach and as a fan of this game.”

Ryan last coached in the NFL for the Bills in 2015 and ’16, and while his tenure wasn’t successful, he still got to experience how strong the Buffalo community can be. The former coach has never been afraid to show his emotions, and he has carried that over to his role as an ESPN analyst.

The NFL is honoring Hamlin all weekend as the entire entire league continues to send its thoughts towards the Buffalo safety as he fights to get better.