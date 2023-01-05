Bills Tweet Positive Update on Damar Hamlin: ‘Remarkable Improvement’

The Bills released a statement Thursday, sharing that safety Damar Hamlin appears to be “neurologically intact” and is making steady progress, though he is still “critically ill.”

It’s the latest update for the 24-year-old, who suddenly collapsed during the first quarter of the Monday Night Football matchup against the Bengals. Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest and was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after the incident, was resuscitated in the medical emergency’s aftermath, an event that has left the sports world reeling.

“Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” the team said in its statement. “While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress.”

Buffalo cornerback Kaiir Elam also tweeted Thursday saying the cornerback was awake.

“Our boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement,” Elam tweeted. “Thank you God. Keep the prayers coming please. All love 3!”

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported doctors are happy with Hamlin’s progress, and “he’s even ahead of schedule in his recovery.” Hamlin even held and gripped the hands of his loved ones. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport added to the news, saying Hamlin opened his eyes last night and is responsive.

The positive update comes a day after Buffalo said Hamlin showed “signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight” Wednesday, but was still in critical condition in the intensive care unit. Jordon Rooney, Hamlin’s family friend and marketing representative, also told ESPN’s Coley Harvey on Wednesday that doctors received “promising readings.”

Hamlin’s father, Mario, also spoke with the entire Buffalo team on a Zoom call Wednesday and updated them on his son’s condition, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“The team needed it,” a source told Schefter.

The emergency began after Hamlin tackled Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins. The safety initially popped up from the field and took a few steps before falling to the ground. Bengals and Bills players looked on in disbelief as medical personnel administered CPR on Hamlin and, per Rooney, was resuscitated once at Paycor Stadium. He was then loaded into an ambulance and taken to the hospital.

Hamlin’s uncle initially said the safety was resuscitated twice, but Rooney later clarified to CNN and ESPN it was only once.

Hamlin was treated in the ICU on Monday and was sedated after the cardiac event. On Tuesday night, his uncle said Hamlin was on 50% oxygen, rather than the 100% that was used when he first arrived.

The AFC matchup was postponed after the event. The NFL said Tuesday it would not be rescheduling the event during the week of Jan. 1. No final decision has been made on the game being played sometime after the Week 18 slate.

Tributes and words of support have poured in for Hamlin. All 32 NFL teams and other sports organizations honored Hamlin by changing their Twitter profile pictures to matching “Pray for Damar” icons Tuesday, while donations have poured in for his charity toy drive, which as of Thursday morning has racked up more than $7 million.