Tom Brady broke his own NFL record for most completions in a season on Sunday when he eclipsed his previous mark of 485 from 2021.

In the first year of 17-game regular season, Brady completed 485 passes, and he now has outdone himself at 45 years old. The seven-time Super Bowl champion went into Sunday’s game against the Falcons nine completions short of the record, and he broke the mark early in the second quarter.

Brady broke the record working out of the shotgun, completing a pass to the right side of the field to Russell Gage for five yards. On the same play, Brady broke Matthew Stafford’s 2012 record for passing attempts of 727.

Brady left the game later in the second quarter because the Bucs are locked in with the No. 4 playoff seed in the NFC. He finished the game 13-of-17 passing, giving him 490 completions on 733 attempts this season. Both marks are NFL records.

Most completions in a single NFL season:

1. Tom Brady (490), Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2022

2. Tom Brady (485), Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2021

3. Drew Brees (471), New Orleans Saints, 2016

4. Drew Brees (468), New Orleans Saints, 2011

5. Drew Brees (456), New Orleans Saints, 2014

Most passing attempts in a single NFL season:

1. Tom Brady (733), Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2022

2. Matthew Stafford (727), Detroit Lions, 2012

3. Tom Brady (719), Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2021

4. Drew Bledsoe (691), New England Patriots, 1994

5. Peyton Manning (679), Indianapolis Colts, 2010