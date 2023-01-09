The Browns aren’t wasting any time following a disappointing 7-10 season, one that started with playoff aspirations and ended at the bottom of the AFC North. Just hours after a 28-14 loss to Pittsburgh, Cleveland fired Joe Woods on Monday morning. Woods has been the Browns’ defensive coordinator since 2020, the only defensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski has had in his Browns tenure.

“I’d like to thank Joe for his hard work and dedication in his three seasons as our defensive coordinator,” Stefanski said in a statement. “I will always have the utmost respect for Joe, the person, and the coach. Unfortunately, we didn’t perform up to our standards enough this season, and we all share in that responsibility. We all wish Joe and his family the best in the future.”

Cleveland finished 22nd in the NFL in DVOA, 29th in rush DVOA, per Football Outsiders. Despite the presence of individual talent, such as defensive end Myles Garrett, cornerback Denzel Ward and safety John Johnson III, the Browns have been middling at best defensively since their most recent playoff appearance in 2020.

The Browns are 15-19 over the past two seasons, finishing last in the AFC North this season. Cleveland hasn’t won a division title since 1989, back when it played in the AFC Central, and has made the playoffs twice (2002, 2020) since rejoining the league in 1999.