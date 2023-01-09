Browns Say They Fired Bernie Kosar Over Gambling Incident

After wrapping up their regular season with a 28–14 loss to the Steelers, the Browns released a statement explaining the decision to fire radio voice and former quarterback Bernie Kosar for violating the NFL’s gambling policy.

“Earlier this week we notified Bernie, that per league policy, we were required to remove him from our pregame radio coverage for the season finale after he violated the NFL gambling policy by placing a bet on an NFL game,” the statement reads, per Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. “We understand what Bernie means to this community and our history but as team contracted personnel hired to provide content on our media platforms, his bet was a violation of NFL rules and we must adhere to all NFL policy.”

Leading up to Sunday’s game, Kosar publicly discussed his wager, saying on The Bernie Kosar Show With Hanford Dixon earlier this week that he planned on donating the winnings from his $19,000 bet on Cleveland beating Pittsburgh to charity. He announced before the game that he had been fired, but declined to give a reason.

“I was informed by the Browns that my services are no longer desired or needed,” Kosar said on Twitter. “I will not be doing todays radio program. I am shocked & disappointed.”

Kosar played quarterback for the Browns from 1985 to ’93 and was selected to two Pro Bowls during that time. He ranks third in franchise history with 21,904 passing yards.