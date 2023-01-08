Browns radio voice and former quarterback Bernie Kosar was fired Sunday for placing a bet on the regular season finale against the Steelers, according to Cleveland.com. ESPN confirmed the report. It is prohibited for team personnel to bet on its games.

Kosar didn’t try to hide his wager. In fact, he publicized it. While on The Bernie Kosar Show With Hanford Dixon earlier this week, he said he was placing a $19,000 bet on the Browns to beat the Steelers on Sunday. He tweeted that the wager was the first legal bet in Ohio through Tipico Sportsbook.

He also said he’d donate his winnings to charity. But Cleveland would go on to lose 28–14.

He announced that the team fired him before Sunday’s kickoff but he didn’t give a reason why.

“I was informed by the Browns that my services are no longer desired or needed,” Kosar said on Twitter. “I will not be doing todays radio program. I am shocked & disappointed.”

Kosar played quarterback for the Browns from 1985 to ’93 and was selected to two Pro Bowls during that time. He ranks third in franchise history with 21,904 passing yards, behind only Brian Sipe and Otto Graham, respectively.

A team spokesperson later released a statement regarding the decision.

“Earlier this week we notified Bernie, that per league policy, we were required to remove him from our pregame radio coverage for the season finale after he violated the NFL gambling policy by placing a bet on an NFL game,” the statement reads, per Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. “We understand what Bernie means to this community and our history but as team contracted personnel hired to provide content on our media platforms, his bet was a violation of NFL rules and we must adhere to all NFL policy.”