The Ravens and Roquan Smith are in agreement on a five-year, $100 million deal to make him the highest-paid inside linebacker in NFL history, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The deal includes $45 million fully guaranteed and $60 million in total guarantees. He’s the first off-ball linebacker to get $20 million a year.

The Bears dealt Smith to Baltimore in October after both sides couldn’t agree on a long-term extension. Smith has been selected first-team All-Pro two times in a row and is coming off yet another standout year where he was named to his first Pro Bowl.

He finished the regular season with 169 total tackles, 4.5 sacks and three interceptions. With his future now secured, the 25-year-old superstar can fully focus on his team’s wild-card matchup Sunday against the Bengals. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC.