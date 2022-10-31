The Bears have agreed to trade linebacker Roquan Smith to the Ravens, according to Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer.

Chicago will receive a 2023 second-round pick and fifth-rounder, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Additionally, the Bears acquired linebacker A.J. Klein from the Ravens, per CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson.

The move comes after the linebacker requested a trade from the Bears weeks before the 2022 NFL season began.

The 25-year-old leads the league with 83 tackles on the season. He also has 2.5 sacks and two interceptions through eight games.

Smith joins the Ravens on the last year of his rookie contract. This means the team will either only have him for the rest of the season or they will need to extend the linebacker after the season.

With his contract, Smith is owed a remaining $5.408 million this season. The Bears will pay him $4.833 million, while the Ravens will pay the rest at $575,000, per Schefter.

In just a week, the Bears traded away two-star defensive players. Last week, pass rusher Robert Quinn was traded to the Eagles. Smith broke down during a press conference once he learned the news of his teammate being traded.

Smith joins the 5–3 Ravens during their bye week. His first appearance with Baltimore will come during next week’s Monday Night Football matchup vs. the Saints.

