Former Arkansas and Browns running back Peyton Hillis is no longer on a ventilator and is “on the road to recovery,” his girlfriend, singer and actress Angela Cole, said Wednesday night.

The update comes after Hillis, who reportedly saved his children from drowning in the ocean off the coast of Pensacola, Fla., earlier this month, was in critical condition after the incident.

“A hero. ❤️ So proud of this man and so incredibly grateful for family and this incredible hospital,” Cole wrote in the caption of an Instagram video showing pictures of her and Hillis. “Peyton is off the ventilator and is on the road to recovery. Please continue to pray for he’s still got a ways ahead of him, but thank you for all of your prayers and love and support thus far. It truly makes all the difference. Today was a good day. ❤️🙏🏻”

As of Jan. 5, Hillis was unconscious and in the ICU, according to reports. That day, his uncle Greg Hillis posted an update to Facebook.

“I just wanted to let everyone know on Razorback Nation that Peyton is doing better,” Greg Hillis wrote. “He’s still in intensive care and having some problems with his kidneys and his lungs but doctors say he is improving. I just wanted to head off any rumors that may be started. I’m sure he would want everyone to know that he appreciates all of the prayers being thrown up on his behalf!!!”

After a standout career at Arkansas, Hillis played seven seasons in the NFL for the Broncos, Browns, Chiefs and Giants, becoming a true star running back for Cleveland in 2010, when he piled up 1,654 total yards and 13 touchdowns. The effort helped land him on the cover of Madden NFL 12 the following year. He retired from the NFL in ’15 and recently launched a career as an actor.