Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson missed the last two regular season games with an injury, but the veteran made a strong declaration on The Pat McAfee Show ahead of Philadelphia’s divisional round appearance.

“I’m playing,” he said of next weekend’s game. “Let’s wrap this thing up and see what happens.”

Johnson suffered an abductor injury to his groin, as opposed to an abdominal injury that was initially reported, in the team’s week 16 game vs. the Cowboys and will need surgery. He said, though, that he will try to play through it and hold off surgery until after the season.

In 2022, Johnson started 15 games for the Eagles at right tackle and made his fourth Pro Bowl with his performance. Without Johnson for over two games, Philadelphia was starting third-year tackle Jack Driscoll at the position.

Johnson was one of several Eagles to battle injuries down the stretch, as Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown have also dealt with issues. Therefore, Philadelphia’s bye this week should help them get healthy enough for a playoff run.