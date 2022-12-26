The hits keep on coming on the injury front for the Eagles.

Offensive tackle Lane Johnson will not play in the team’s final two regular-season games due to an abdominal injury, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport noted that Johnson’s availability for the postseason has yet to be determined.

The news regarding Johnson’s health comes on the heels of Philadelphia’s second loss of the season, on Christmas Eve against Dallas. The Eagles were without starting quarterback Jalen Hurts in the loss, but backup Gardner Minshew performed reasonably well in a 40–34 loss.

Hurts is hoping to play in Week 17 against the Saints, but the loss of his offensive tackle could prove significant. Since Johnson entered the NFL in 2013, the Eagles are 72–44–1 (.620 winning percentage) when he plays and 12–20 (.375 winning percentage) when he doesn’t, per Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The Eagles can wrap up the top seed in the NFC and a first-round bye with a victory in either of their final two regular-season games. A first-round bye could end up being crucial for Johnson’s availability in the postseason.