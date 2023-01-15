49ers’ Deebo Samuel Discusses Play Where Johnathan Abram Twists His Leg

49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel contributed a big part in San Francisco’s 41–23 wild card win against the Seahawks on Saturday.

But in helping San Francisco secure the big win, the 49ers wide receiver was part of a controversial tackle during the game with Seahawks’ Johnathan Abram. With under 10:30 to play in the third quarter, Samuel picked up a first down for the 49ers on a 21-yard reception and was then tackled by Abram.

But after the play was clearly over, Abram held on to Samuel’s ankle and appeared to twist it, signaling a response from Samuel, a series of boos from fans inside Levi’s Stadium and a short conflict on the field. When asked after the game about the incident, Samuel said he was simply trying to remain calm.

“I stayed down a little bit because I almost lost my temper,” Samuel said. “It hurt, for sure, but I was about to lose my mind.”

Part of Samuel’s frustration stemmed from the wide receiver missing Weeks 14-17 this season with left ankle and MCL sprains before returning in the final week of the season. While Samuel came out of the game after the questionable tackle for a play, he returned and remained dominant in his performance.

Samuel finished with six catches for 133 yards and one touchdown while rushing for 32 yards on three carries on the ground. With the win, the 49ers (14-4) advanced to the NFC divisional round for the second consecutive season and the third time in the last four years.