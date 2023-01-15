The Panthers have been granted permission to interview former Saints head coach Sean Payton, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. They are the fourth team to get the chance to speak with Payton, joining the Broncos, Cardinals and Texans, but no team can officially interview him until Tuesday.

Carolina is very familiar with the veteran coach, as Payton spent 15 years coaching against the Panthers while with New Orleans. The former Super Bowl winner stepped away from coaching last year but appears ready to rejoin the NFL.

Payton joins a long list of offensive coaches who will interview in Carolina, which includes Frank Reich, Shane Steichen and Ben Johnson. Carolina interim head coach Steve Wilks is also a candidate for the job.