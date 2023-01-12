Sean Payton Coaching Rumors: Everything We Know

As the NFL playoffs heat up, so have the sweepstakes for teams looking to land Sean Payton for his return the league as a head coach.

Payton previously spent 15 seasons leading the Saints before retiring after the ’21 season nearly a year ago. The 59-year-old went 152–89 in New Orleans, leading the Saints to the playoffs nine times that included a win in Super Bowl XLIV. However, in his final season, the Saints finished 9–8 and sifted through four different quarterbacks while dealing with a plethora of injuries and COVID-19 absences.

At different occasions before and during the ’22 NFL season, Payton’s name has been linked to multiple NFL teams including the Broncos, Texans and Cardinals. Here’s what we know about Payton and each suitor pursuing him.

Denver: Payton will interview with the Broncos in-person on Jan. 17.

Payton will interview with the Broncos in-person on Jan. 17. Houston and Arizona: Both teams received permission to interview Payton for their respective head coaching vacancies on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Early in December, reports surfaced that Payton preferred to coach either the Chargers or Rams, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Payton currently works for Fox Sports and lives in Los Angeles.

Rams head coach Sean McVay is currently evaluating whether he will return to the NFL’s coaching ranks in ’23, while the Chargers’ Brandon Staley led the team to the upcoming NFL playoffs in his second year as coach, going 10–7 to secure a wild-card berth. Payton could also potentially return to New Orleans as the Saints head coach, according to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com. He is still under contract with the franchise until ’24, which is why other teams must consult with New Orleans and get permission to interview him.

Since leaving the NFL ranks, the longtime Saints coach has also been rumored to become the Cowboys’ next coach should Dallas owner Jerry Jones replace Mike McCarthy. But, Jones has said on numerous occasions that Payton being linked to Dallas “should not be out there” and that he is “confident” in McCarthy.