Bengals tackle Jonah Williams suffered a dislocated kneecap during Sunday night’s 24–17 win over the Ravens in the wild-card round, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

Williams left the game in the second quarter and didn’t return to the field. After the game, he was seen walking with crutches and had a knee brace on.

The offensive lineman has not been ruled out for the team’s divisional matchup vs. the Bills. Rapoport noted that it seems “farfetched” for Williams to be ready by Sunday, but there could be a chance he could return in a couple of weeks if the Bengals advance in the playoffs.

Williams will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury.

Williams suffered a similar dislocated kneecap injury in Week 5, coincidentally in the team’s game vs. the Ravens. However, he didn’t miss any playing time from that injury.

The left tackle is now the third offensive lineman to be injured. Right tackle La’el Collins hasn’t played since Week 16 after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee. Additionally, right guard Alex Cappa missed Sunday night’s playoff game with an ankle injury.