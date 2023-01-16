Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka’s offseason is expected to be busy, as three teams have already requested to interview him for their vacant head coaching positions.

Those three teams are the Panthers, Texans and Colts. Indianapolis requested the interview on Monday morning, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

However, it sounds as if those teams will have to wait if they want to speak with Kafka. Giants coach Brian Daboll said the offensive coordinator won’t speak with any other teams before the Giants’ divisional game against the Eagles on Saturday night.

Daboll said that Kafka’s focus right now is on that game, so he won’t be speaking with any teams before that.

“Everything is focused on Philadelphia, so this is going to be a normal week for him [and] for our offense,” Daboll said Monday. “I know where his focus is. So there won’t be any interviews leading up to this game.”

The NFL allows staff members to interview for coaching positions with other teams during the postseason, but in this case, Daboll apparently wants his offensive coordinator to concentrate on the Giants’ postseason.

The Giants are coming off a 31–24 victory over the Vikings in the wild-card round on Sunday. They play at Philadelphia in the divisional round at 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday.