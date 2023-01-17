The Browns are reportedly hiring former Lions coach Jim Schwartz as their defensive coordinator, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Schwartz will replace Joe Woods, who was fired after the Browns went 7–10 this season.

Schwartz will join the Browns defense that finished finished 22nd in the NFL in DVOA and 29th in rush DVOA, per Football Outsiders. The Browns finished last in the AFC North.

The Browns also interviewed Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores, Seahawks associate head coach Sean Desai and Eagles defensive pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson for the position.

This will be the fourth time in his career in which Schwartz has worked as a defensive coordinator. He worked in the role with the Titans from 2001 to ’08, then with the Bills for the 2014 season and finally with the Eagles from 2016 to ’20. He was on staff during the Eagles’ 2017 season Super Bowl win.

Schwartz notably worked as the Lions head coach from 2009 to ’13. During that span, the Lions only had one winning season. Overall, Schwartz posted a 29–51 record during those five seasons.

Most recently, Schwartz is coming off a two-year stint with the Titans working as a senior defensive assistant.