Near the end of Monday night’s wild-card round matchup between the Buccaneers and Cowboys, Tampa Bay wideout Russell Gage was carted off the field after taking a hard hit while trying to catch a pass near the end zone.

After unsuccessfully trying to get up multiple times immediately after the hit, Gage stayed on the ground for several minutes while medical personnel tended to him and Gage was eventually taken off the field on a cart. Following the game, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said that Gage had been transported to a hospital for a concussion, and was also being checked for a neck injury.

Bowles also said that Gage still had movement in all of his extremities, per Buccaneers team reporter Scott Smith.

Gage has been in the league for five years, and this was his first season with the Buccaneers. In 13 games during the regular season, he logged 51 receptions for 426 yards and five touchdowns. Gage previously spent four years with the Falcons from 2018 to ’21 after being selected in the sixth round of the ’18 draft.