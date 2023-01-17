Skip to main content
Chargers Fire Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi, QB Coach Shane Day

Chargers Fire Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi, QB Coach Shane Day

The Chargers announced on Tuesday the firing of offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Shane Day.

The moves come just three days after the Jaguars’ historic wild-card comeback over Los Angeles. In the first half, Jacksonville was down 27–0 but rallied to win 31–30 with a last-second field goal.

The Chargers will now look for replacements to join coach Brandon Staley. Additionally, the new hires will work with quarterback Justin Herbert next season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 