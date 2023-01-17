Chargers Fire Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi, QB Coach Shane Day

The Chargers announced on Tuesday the firing of offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Shane Day.

The moves come just three days after the Jaguars’ historic wild-card comeback over Los Angeles. In the first half, Jacksonville was down 27–0 but rallied to win 31–30 with a last-second field goal.

The Chargers will now look for replacements to join coach Brandon Staley. Additionally, the new hires will work with quarterback Justin Herbert next season.

