The Colts have requested to interview Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for their head coaching position, ESPN’s Todd Archer reports. Indianapolis is the second team looking for a head coach to request an interview with Quinn, following the Broncos.

Quinn is in his second year with Dallas following a six-year stint as the head coach of the Falcons. In his first five years with Atlanta, Quinn went 43–37 with two playoff appearances and one Super Bowl appearance. However, he was fired in 2020 after an 0–5 start to the season.

Since 2021, Quinn has helped lead the Dallas defense to near the top of the league. The Cowboys defense has led the league in turnovers in back-to-back seasons and has been in the top 10 of points allowed each year.

The Colts are expected to or have already interviewed a variety of candidates, with Quinn being the latest. Indianapolis is coming off a 4–12–1 season, in which it fired head coach Frank Reich and finished the year with interim coach Jeff Saturday.