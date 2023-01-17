Jeff Bezos Likely Out of Running to Buy Commanders, per Report

After considerable speculation, the sale of the Commanders will likely not include the world's fourth-richest person.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is “likely out” of contention to purchase Washington’s NFL franchise, but the “door [is] not closed” according to a Monday night report from JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington. The report outlined contenders for the soon-to-be-finalized sale, most notably 76ers and Devils owner Josh Harris.

Bezos did not submit a proposal before the league's Christmas deadline, according to Finlay, and he wrote that "multiple sources said that Dan and Tanya Snyder prefer not to sell their franchise to the Amazon founder."

However, due in part to his "immense wealth," Finlay expressed sources' belief that Bezos cannot truly be counted out until a sale is closed.

Embroiled in scandal, current Commanders owner Dan Snyder hired Bank of America in early November with the aim of selling part or all of the team. A Dec. 8 report from the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform implicated Snyder in perpetuating “a toxic workplace culture by ignoring and downplaying sexual misconduct” within the organization.