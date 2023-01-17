The Cowboys put together a nearly flawless performance to cruise past Tom Brady and the Buccaneers and capture their first road playoff win in three decades on Monday night. However, a historically poor performance from placekicker Brett Maher stood out as one of the few negatives for Dallas in the 31–14 win.

Maher missed four straight extra points to begin the game, becoming the first player in NFL history to miss that many PATs since 1932. He finally managed to stop the skid, converting on his fifth and final extra point attempt in the four quarter, but the shaky showing led to some questions about whether or not the Cowboys could move forward in the postseason with him as the team’s kicker.

Though Maher’s performance was a stain on an otherwise strong game for Dallas, owner Jerry Jones definitively said that the team will not look at other kickers ahead of next weekend’s divisional-round matchup against the 49ers.

“No. No. We won’t [look at kickers this week],” Jones said when asked if the team would explore other options after Maher’s head-scratching night. “He’s done enough good ones.”

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy echoed Jones’s comments, expressing how much the team needed Maher going forward but also how solid the 33-year-old had been for the organization this season.

“We need Brett. He understands that. We need to get back on it this week and get him ready to go,” McCarthy said. “Obviously we’re kicking at an outdoor stadium out there in Santa Clara. But you know, yeah, he’s disappointed. We need him. We need him to focus in. He’s been super clutch for us all year.”

Maher made 50 of his 53 PATs (94.3%) during the regular season but did miss his final attempt in Week 18. He also went 29-of-32 (90.6%) on field goals, which included a long of 60 yards.

“Super happy for the team. It was a big win for us. Definitely didn’t do my part tonight,” Maher said after the game. “This team is too good moving forward for me to have to do that. Just get back at it this week.”