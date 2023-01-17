Report: Titans to Hire 49ers’ Ran Carthon As General Manager

The Titans plan on hiring 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon to be their new general manager, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reports.

Carthon had a brief NFL career before becoming a scout for the Falcons in 2008. After four years in Atlanta, he joined the Rams as the director of pro personnel for five years before joining San Francisco. In ’17, the 49ers hired Carthon as their director of pro personnel before later promoting him to director of player personnel.

Tennessee is hiring Carthon to replace Jon Robinson, whom the team fired in the middle of the season despite six consecutive winning campaigns at the helm. The other finalists for the job were reportedly Titans interim general manager Ryan Cowden and Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham.

As a result of the hire and the updated Rooney Rule requirements, the 49ers will receive compensatory picks in both 2023 and ’24, per Field Yates. This will be the third straight year that San Francisco gets comp picks for losing coaches or executives to other teams.