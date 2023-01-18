Aaron Rodgers made it known during his Tuesday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show that he thinks he could still win his fifth NFL MVP award, stating that he needs to be in “the right situation” to do so. Former NFL star Rob Gronkowski, however, shared some advice for Rodgers and said he should be focused on something else: Super Bowls.

“Like bro, why are you thinking MVP? Don’t you want Super Bowls? Super Bowls, I think, are five times greater than an MVP Award,” Gronkowski said on Up & Adams. He added that he was left “a little confused” by the comment because more people would know how many Super Bowls Rodgers has won compared to MVPs.

It’s a fair point by Gronkowski—Rodgers hasn’t played in a Super Bowl since the 2010 campaign, the only time he’s made an appearance on football’s biggest stage. The Packers won the game in 2011, topping the Steelers, 31–25, but even with Rodgers leading the charge, they haven’t been back since.

Rodgers has yet to make a final decision on the future of his career, whether it be retiring, staying with the Packers or heading to another team.

“Do I still think I can play? Of course,” Rodgers said to McAfee, in the quote discussed by Gronkowski. “Can I play at a high level? Yeah, the highest. I think I can win MVP again in the right situation. Right situation, is that Green Bay or is that somewhere else? I’m not sure. But I don’t think you should shut down any opportunity. But like I said during the season, it’s got to be both sides actually wanting to work together moving forward.”