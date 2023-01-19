The Patriots interviewed Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien on Thursday for their offensive coordinator position, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

O’Brien was an assistant on several college teams before he broke into the NFL on New England’s staff as an offensive assistant in 2007. He worked his way up to become the team’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and was eventually hired to become Penn State’s coach in 2012. He returned to the NFL two years later.

From 2014 to ’20, he was the Texans’ coach and led the team to four playoff appearances during that time. He was fired in in October 2020 and started as the Tide’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2021.

While with the Texans, he posted a 52–48 record. Prior to that, he recorded a 15–9 record with Penn State.

New England will interview Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell for the position Friday, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

Including New England, there are 10 NFL teams with offensive coordinator positions open.