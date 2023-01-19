Rob Gronkowski Opens Up About Possible Reunion With Tom Brady

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski has flirted with a comeback from retirement, adopting a never-say-never attitude when it comes to returning to the sport.

After all, Gronkowski retired from football with the Patriots, only to subsequently return to the game and win another Super Bowl with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

But as Brady has continued playing while Gronk embarks on his television career with Fox, the question has once again arisen regarding whether or not the future Hall of Famer could reunite with his old quarterback in 2023.

Sports Illustrated‘s Robin Lundberg sat down with Gronkowski and asked where he was more likely to reunite with Brady: on the field or on television with Fox?

Gronkowski had no doubt that the answer was television, perhaps giving his most definitive response yet on his future plans.

“I would say in the broadcast booth,” Gronkowski told SI. “I’m hoping that he comes and joins me very soon. It’s a lot of fun. Fox has just great people. We have such a great team in the studio. We’ve got Michael Strahan. We’ve got Howie Long. We’ve got Terry Bradshaw. They’re just such great guys to be around.

“They get the job done but at the same time, they’re always cracking jokes and having a blast, which I love. But I don’t think Tom will be joining us in the studio, I think he’ll be up in the booth booth. I’m not a booth booth guy … I’m not a commentator,” he added.

While Gronkowski hasn’t shut the door completely on his playing career, it certainly sounds as if his playing days are behind him.