Chargers GM Addresses If Brandon Staley’s Job Was ‘at Stake’

With coach Brandon Staley reportedly set to return next season, Chargers general manager Tom Telesco took to the podium Thursday to address recent conversation regarding Staley’s future with the club.

The Chargers’ historic collapse to the Jaguars in the wild-card round on Sunday led to speculation suggesting the organization could move on from the second-year coach. However, the conversation quickly changed two days later after The Athletic reported L.A. planned to bring Staley and Telesco back in 2023.

When asked Thursday if Staley’s job was ever “at stake,” Telesco, who is set enter his 11th season with the Chargers, explained to reporters that the move was one team brass never seriously considered.

“No. That was probably more [media] discussion than ours,” Telesco said, per ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry. “The front office’s belief in Brandon hasn’t changed. He’s got our belief. Our players believe in him. He’s a tremendous leader.”

Telesco’s doubling down on Staley’s ability to lead the Chargers suggests the organization is prepared to see what results could be produced next season after another offseason of re-tooling the roster.

In his two years with the Chargers, Staley has led the club to a 19–15 regular season record with one playoff appearance.