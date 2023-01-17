Chargers coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco are expected to return for the 2023 season, The Athletic’s Daniel Popper reports. Los Angeles blew a 27-point lead in the Wild Card round to the Jaguars Saturday night, leading many to believe Staley’s job could be in danger.

In two years as the team’s coach, Staley has led the Chargers to a 19–15 regular season record with one playoff appearance. In both seasons, Los Angeles lost the final game of their season in controversial fashion to get eliminated from playoff contention.

Telesco is set to enter his 11th season as the team’s general manager in 2023. In his tenure, the Chargers have had three head coaches and made the playoffs three times despite having six seasons with a winning record.

However, the decision didn’t come without other personnel changes. On Tuesday, Los Angeles announced it had fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks coach Shane Day after two years with the team.