Nearly a month after calling the NFL out over a taunting fine, Packers receiver Allen Lazard shared an update on Friday regarding where things stand with the discipline since filing his appeal with the league.

Lazard was fined $10,609 for counting out with his fingers the number of players he blocked on a play during Green Bay’s Week 16 win over the Dolphins on Christmas Day. After taking up the issue with the NFL, the 27-year-old shared a copy of a letter on Twitter announcing that the fine has been rescinded upon review.

“Guys… they aren’t going to fine me anymore for counting to 3!!! #JusticeIsServed,” Lazard joked in a tweet along with the ruling.

Lazard was quick to voice his disappointment shortly after the fine was reported on Dec. 30. The wideout criticized the NFL for circulating his three-finger celebration, which came after he helped set up an 18-yard Aaron Jones run, as a highlight on various league accounts, only to then eventually punish him for the same taunt.

“I think it doesn’t make sense to highlight a play and to use it on your social-media platforms to give it more attention but also to have a negative connotation,” Lazard said, via Packer Central. “It’s very contradictory.”

The Packers’ 2022 season ended in Week 18 after they were eliminated from playoff contention by the Lions at home. Lazard finished the year with 60 receptions for 788 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games played.