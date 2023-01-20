Emmitt Smith Posts Photo Visiting Peyton Hillis in Hospital

Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis remains in the hospital after saving his children from drowning in the ocean earlier this month. He was originally in the ICU and spent a week in critical condition, but has since been “on the road to recovery,” according to his girlfriend. He was taken off a ventilator last week, she shared.

As Hillis remains in the hospital, he got a visit from a Hall of Famer. Emmitt Smith posted a picture of him visiting with Hillis, allowing everyone to see Hillis for the first time since the incident. In his tweet, Smith called Hillis a “hero” for saving his children’s lives.

Hillis, who played fullback at Arkansas, is most known for his 1,000-yard rushing season with the Browns in 2010, which earned him a spot on the Madden NFL 12 cover the following year. He also played for the Chiefs, Broncos and Giants throughout his career.

Hillis once said he idolized Smith growing up, so this gesture by the former Cowboy was sure to cheer up his fellow running back.