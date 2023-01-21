For the third straight year, the future of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers remains unclear and in particular, his future in Green Bay seems to be up in the air. In fact, the latest report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter suggests that two-time reigning MVP may be at the center of trade talks again this offseason.

Speaking on NFL Countdown Saturday, Schefter explained that both the Packers’ front office and Rodgers see a trade as a real possibility if the two sides determine that they no longer want to move forward together.

“This will be the third straight offseason in which Aaron Rodgers’s future is the subject of much speculation, but make no mistake. Both sides are fully aware that a trade is a very real scenario this offseason for Aaron Rodgers,” Schefter said. “The Packers are expected to move on from certain players which Aaron Rodgers will probably not like.”

Schefter continued by noting that Rogers’s contract, which still has $110 million left on it after the 39-year-old signed an extension with Green Bay last spring, could prove to be a barrier for most teams hoping to strike a deal for the four-time MVP.

“But there is a real possibility that at some point this offseason, Aaron Rodgers could be traded,” the ESPN insider concluded.

Rodgers was candid about his future in football earlier this, explaining during his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show that he still feels he can play at an MVP-caliber level. However, he also acknowledged that he doesn’t want to be a part of a rebuild at this point in his career.

“Do I still think I can play? Of course,” Rodgers said. “Can I play at a high level? Yeah, the highest. I think I can win MVP again in the right situation. Right situation, is that Green Bay or is that somewhere else? I’m not sure. But I don’t think you should shut down any opportunity. But like I said during the season, it’s got to be both sides actually wanting to work together moving forward.”

After winning the league’s MVP award in each of the last two seasons, Rodgers took a step back in 2022. He threw for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions as the Packers closed out the year with an 8–9 record, narrowly missing out on a trip to the playoffs.