The Titans took Friday to introduce their new general manager Ran Carthon, after he was hired to replace Jon Robinson who was fired in December.

Carthon went through a litany of “thank yous” in his opening statement, but the most amusing moment came when the new GM thanked his wife for all of her love and support.

It turns out that while Carthon always dreamed of being an NFL general manager once his playing career ended, his wife did not believe it was a realistic goal.

“Finally, my wife.” Carthon began. “We’ve been together 20 years now and she brought up the point … it was the spring semester of 2003 and she asked me ‘What did I want to do outside of playing football?’ And I told her one day I wanted to be a GM of an NFL football team.

“She later told me she almost stopped dating me because she never met someone who lived in La La Land. But honey, today that dream comes true and we’re realizing that work that we put in. Thank you for being my rock. Thank you for being the stabilizer of our family. Thank you for being the CEO, CFO, COO and all things to our family. I’m not here without you, so thank you and I love you.”

Carthon has a busy offseason ahead, as he evaluates a roster that fell short of expectations in 2022 and whether or not quarterback Ryan Tannehill will be a part of the team’s future plans.

Tannehill, who turns 35 in July, believes he has good years left in him to continue playing at a high level, but Carthon would not commit to the quarterback definitively when asked about him on Friday.

“I don’t think it’s fair at this point,” Carthon said when asked if Tannehill would be the quarterback in 2023 and beyond. “We’re still evaluating the roster. Ryan has been great here. He’s won a lot of football games. I look forward to us winning football games. But I still need more time to evaluate and make those decisions.”

The Titans were 7–10 in 2022, enduring their first losing season under coach Mike Vrabel since he took over in ’18.