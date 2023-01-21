Potential Snow in Forecast for Chiefs vs. Jaguars Saturday Evening

As the Chiefs prepare to host the Jaguars on Saturday, the weather could come into play. Kansas City is expected to get precipitation throughout the day, either rain or snow depending on how cold it is come kickoff.

The Jaguars aren’t used to cold weather, playing in the AFC South and being based in Florida, but they did play in Kansas City earlier in the year. That matchup was a 1 p.m. ET game that had sunny skies without any precipitation, and ended with a Chiefs 27-17 win.

Patrick Mahomes has played his fair share of bad weather game, but Trevor Lawrence, who played college football at Clemson and high school football in Georgia, hasn’t had as much exposure.

While Jacksonville as a team doesn’t play in many snow games, head coach Doug Pederson is used to the elements having coached in both Kansas City and Philadelphia. In order for the Jaguars to pull off the upset, they will need to fight through the weather on the road in a difficult environment.