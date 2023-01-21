Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is questionable to return after sustaining an ankle injury in the first quarter of the divisional game vs. the Jaguars.

He limped to the sidelines right away, but was still able to play out the rest of the drive until the second quarter began.

However, after the Jaguars’ drive, Mahomes was sent to the locker room for further medical evaluation. The quarterback didn’t appear happy about this choice as he slammed down his coat as he walked to the locker room. It seemed that Mahomes didn’t want to leave the team’s important playoff game.

Backup quarterback Chad Henne entered the game for Mahomes with 10 minutes left in the second quarter.

Mahomes reappeared on the sidelines shortly after he went to the locker room. He was shown stretching with his coat on.

In his first drive, Henne completed a 98-yard touchdown drive after tossing a one-yard pass to tight end Travis Kelce. It was Kelce’s second touchdown of the game.