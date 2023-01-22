As Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow aims for another shot at the Super Bowl, he apparently is set to earn a huge raise this offseason. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Bengals are expected to offer Burrow a huge contract extension in the offseason.

Cincinnati still has Burrow under team control for the next two years, assuming they pick up his fifth-year option as expected, but the team already considers him to be its franchise quarterback. As a result, the organization already is planning to extend his pact.

Many teams have used the offseason after their quarterback’s third year to sign that player to a contract extension. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Kyler Murray all received extensions ahead of their fourth year in the league.

A Burrow contract could look similar to Allen’s or Murray’s, as Allen will earn an average of $43 million per season over the six years of his contract, while Murray is poised to earn an average of $46 million annually over five years.

Burrow already has established himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. In the past two seasons, he has totaled 69 passing touchdowns to 26 interceptions, and he has thrown for over 4,400 yards in each season. He led the Bengals to the Super Bowl last year in a surprise run, and has a legitimate chance to do it again this year.