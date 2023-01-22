The top-seeded Eagles left no doubt that they were the NFC’s No. 1 seed after dismantling the Giants 38–7 on Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

While there were question marks on how Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts would perform after missing Philadelphia’s last two games of the season with a sprained right shoulder, the star quarterback delivered a superb performance, helping to establish a 28–0 advantage by halftime.

Philadelphia’s dominance on the field in Saturday’s divisional-round game turned into some fun in the postgame locker room, and particularly in the actions of coach Nick Sirianni. As players celebrated the blowout win, Eagles defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson blessed Sirianni with the “Dream Chasers” necklace in association with Philly-based rapper and artist Meek Mill.

Sirianni was clearly excited to don the fancy neckwear.

After leading Philadelphia to three straight wins against its NFC East rival, the second-year coach deserved to soak up the moment.

As the Eagles prepare to face the 49ers or Cowboys next week in the NFC Championship game, either team will present a tough matchup. Sirianni will want another chance to embrace the swagger of his DB with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.