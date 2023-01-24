Aaron Rodgers Responds to Packers Trade Rumors

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers again addressed rumors and reports about his football future Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show when the topic of a possible trade was brought up.

“All other ideas about trade and whatnot, that’s is all conjecture before I even decide what I want to do moving forward for myself,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers has stated on multiple occasions that he has yet to decide whether he will return to Green Bay in 2023, play for another team via trade or retire. Now, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that a trade is a real possibility for Green Bay.

Rodgers is due $110 million in guaranteed money over the next two seasons, so a trade would benefit the Packers in terms of their salary cap situation. It also almost certainly would net them a fair amount of draft capital in the process. Schefter noted that the team would explore that scenario but it doesn’t mean it will happen—especially if Rodgers decides to retire. It’s also highly unlikely Green Bay were to trade him to an NFC team, Schefter reports.

All eyes are on Rodgers as he continues to mull his future.