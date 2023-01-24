The Bengals are a win away from the Super Bowl, and that means Cincinnati cornerback Eli Apple is a win away from another Super Bowl media cycle. And if the Bengals can beat the Chiefs on Sunday to advance, Apple will be well-prepared.

The ever-talkative veteran made waves Monday night by publicly mocking the Bills after Cincinnati's 27–10 AFC divisional round victory in Buffalo this past Sunday.

It started when Buffalo wide receiver Stefon Diggs tweeted his frustrations with his team's abrupt exit, writing, "It's easy to criticize my reaction more than the result."

Apple gleefully quote-tweeted Diggs with "Cancun on 3," implying the Bills would now embark on offseason vacations.

With his initial tweet racking up over 20,000 likes in two hours after it was posted, Apple didn't stop. He retweeted a meme of former president Donald Trump yelling about lights on a rally stage being too bright alongside the caption "Diggs in the playoffs."

Then, quote-tweeting a video of Diggs arguing with quarterback Josh Allen, Apple wrote, "Someone get them in couples therapy ... I'll pay on God."

Apple engaged in similar trash talk in the run-up to Super Bowl LVI last year, but wound up guarding Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp while he scored the game's go-ahead touchdown.