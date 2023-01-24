NFL Announces Super Bowl LVII Officiating Crew

The NFL announced Carl Cheffers will headline the officiating crew for Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12. The rest of the crew will also include Roy Ellison, Jerod Phillips, Jeff Bergman, John Jenkins, Eugene Hall, Dino Paganelli and Mark Butterworth.

This will be Cheffers’s third Super Bowl, as he worked Super Bowl LV between the Buccaneers and Chiefs and Super Bowl LI between the Patriots and Falcons. Ellison, Bergman Hall, and Paganelli will also be working their third Super Bowl each, while Phillips, Jenkins and Butterworth will be participating in their first Super Bowl.

Cheffers is in his 23rd year as an NFL official, and his 15th as a referee. According to FootballZebras.com, he will be the seventh referee to work three Super Bowls in his career. He most recently worked the Bengals-Bills divisional round game on Sunday.

As a result of working the Super Bowl, Cheffers will be the only referee to work two playoff games this season.