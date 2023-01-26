Joe Burrow Questions Whether He Said ‘I’m Him’ vs. Bills

Once upon a time, legendary Yankees catcher Yogi Berra said, "I really didn't say everything I said."

Perhaps Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was thinking along the same lines during and after Cincinnati's 27-10 victory over the Bills in an AFC divisional-round contest Sunday, which included a classic quote that Burrow later said he did not remember uttering.

With 3:47 left in the first quarter, Burrow tossed a 15-yard touchdown pass to tight end Hayden Hurst to stake the Bengals to a 14-0 lead. In-game NFL audio captured a spirited exchange between Burrow and Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton after the score.

“What are we talking about?” Hilton yelled at Burrow.

“I’m him!” the quarterback exclaimed.

“That’s what I’m talking about!” the cornerback replied enthusiastically.

Fast forward to this week and the run-up to the AFC championship between Cincinnati and the Chiefs, and Burrow now claims to have no memory of christening himself “him.”

“Did I say that?” he asked. “Sometimes you black out out there, I guess.”