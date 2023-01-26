Trevor Lawrence Vows Jaguars’ Rise, Success Is Only Beginning

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence vowed to help Jacksonville find success next season in his first Instagram post since their 27–20 divisional-round loss.

The carousel post includes black-and-white photos of a somber Lawrence, who led Jacksonville to its best record (9–8) since 2017 before falling to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Sunday. But the quarterback doesn’t want ’22 to be the Jaguars’ best season.

“We know what we’re made of,” Lawrence captioned the post. “We’re only tested when we are in the fire. We’ll come out stronger than ever. Thank you Jacksonville for a year to remember. This is just the beginning.”

The Jaguars were 4–8 heading into Week 14, suiting up to face division rival the Titans. Not only did Jacksonville beat Tennessee 36–22, but it would go on to win its remaining four regular-season games, clinch the AFC’s No. 4 playoff seed and boast an AFC South division title. The team beat the Chargers in a wild-card thriller before ultimately failing to topple Kansas City.

In his second season in Jacksonville, Lawrence finished the regular season with 387 completions on 584 attempts, tallying 4,113 yards and 25 touchdown passes to eight interceptions. Should the Jaguars play the 2023 season the same way they finished ’22, it will be another year to remember in Jacksonville.