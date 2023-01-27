49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is a “top candidate” for the Texans head coaching job, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report. Ryans will meet again with Houston after San Francisco plays on Sunday and, according to Rapoport, there is mutual interest between the two for this position.

Ryans played the bulk of his career in Houston as a star linebacker from 2006 to ’11, spending four seasons with the Eagles through ’15 before entering coaching with the Niners in 2017. Over the past two years, Ryans has been one of the top defensive coordinators in the game as he prepares to coach in a second straight NFC championship game.

There are currently four head coach openings available, as the Panthers hired Frank Reich on Thursday. the first domino to fall in the coaching cycle. Ryans is also scheduled for a second interview with the Broncos next week.

According to SI’s Albert Breer, Ryans is coveted by both Houston and Denver, and may be able to pick the spot he prefers.

Once Houston makes a decision, it will be hiring its fifth head coach in the last four seasons. The Texans’ last two head coaches, David Culley and Lovie Smith, were fired after their first seasons leading the team.