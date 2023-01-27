Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol one month after entering the protocols for the second time during the 2022 season, according to ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques. As a result, the third-year quarterback will not participate in next week’s Pro Bowl Games.

Tagovailoa had been named a first alternate Pro Bowl in the AFC, but was poised to replace either Joe Burrow or Patrick Mahomes, one of whom will advance to the Super Bowl after Sunday’s AFC championship game. However, Tagovailoa is still in the league’s protocol after sustaining a concussion in Miami’s Week 16 loss to the Packers and entering the protocol on Dec. 26. He missed the final three games of the Dolphins season, which included a wild-card round loss to the Bills.

Though Tagovailoa may not be available to play in next weekend’s Pro Bowl Games, Louis-Jacques reports that a source described the quarterback’s extended time in the protocol as “deliberate.” There have not been any setbacks with his condition, he reports, but the Dolphins are taking extra care to prioritize the 24-year-old’s long-term health.

Questions have lingered about Tagovailoa’s health after he suffered two confirmed concussions during the 2022 campaign, but Miami remains committed to keeping the former No. 5 pick as the team’s top quarterback next season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported prior to the Dolphins’ playoff loss. The following day, general manager Chris Grier seemingly confirmed Schefter’s report and suggested that the team has no reason to believe that Tagovailoa will be any more prone to concussions moving forward.

“Tua Tagovailoa is our starting quarterback,” Grier said. “Talking to doctors, we fully expect him back next year 100%.”

During the 2022 season, Tagovailoa posted career-highs in passing yards (3,548) and passing touchdowns (25), while throwing just eight interceptions in just 13 starts. He also led the league in passer rating and was the top Pro Bowl vote-getter in fan voting.