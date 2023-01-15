Regardless of what happens in the playoffs, the Dolphins are expected to bring Tua Tagovailoa back as their starting quarterback for 2023, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Tagovailoa has dealt with multiple concussions during the season, including one that has kept him out since Week 17 and will sideline him for the wild-card game against Buffalo on Sunday. If Miami pulls off the upset, it is still possible that Tagovailoa could be cleared for return during the playoffs. For now, the Dolphins will start Skylar Thompson, with Teddy Bridgewater expected to serve as a backup.

While Tagovailoa’s NFL future is uncertain because of the concussions he suffered in 2022, Schefter reports doctors are confident the quarterback can continue his NFL career when he clears protocol.

Miami is reportedly happy with the quarterback’s development under first-year coach Mike McDaniel. On the season, Tagovailoa has recorded career-highs with 3,548 passing yards and 25 touchdown passes, along with just eight interceptions.

Tagovailoa will be entering his fourth pro season in 2023, which means the Dolphins soon must decide whether to pick up his fifth-year option.