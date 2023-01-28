Jaguars linebacker Arden Key was fined by the league for a hit in last weekend’s AFC divisional-round game against the Chiefs, but it wasn’t for his actions on the play that injured Kansas City star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Instead, the NFL docked Key $15,914 for a roughing the passer penalty committed on Chiefs backup Chad Henne in the second quarter, according to Tom Pelissero. The Jacksonville defender’s low hit on Mahomes resulted in no additional discipline from the league.

The play in question took place in the first quarter of the Chiefs 27–20 victory over the Jaguars when Key landed on Mahomes’s ankle while attempting to bring him down in the pocket. Mahomes left the game but later returned, despite being diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain after Kansas City’s win.

Despite the somewhat significant injury taking place just last Saturday, Mahomes will still start against the Bengals on Sunday in a highly-anticipated AFC championship rematch, Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced earlier this week. It remains unclear exactly how the MVP frontrunner’s mobility will be affected, but Kansas City clearly feels strongly that Mahomes is healthy enough to play well on the biggest stage.

The Chiefs will be looking for redemption after coming up short against Cincinnati last season in the AFC championship game in a 27–24 overtime thriller at Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes and co. will get a chance to avenge that loss at home when this year’s title contest kicks off at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday evening.