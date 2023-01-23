Chiefs’ Andy Reid Provides Patrick Mahomes Injury Update

Chiefs coach Andy Reid opened his Monday press conference by giving an update on quarterback Patrick Mahomes’s injured ankle.

“He’s worked hard in the treatment and is doing O.K.,” Reid said.

Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain during the team’s 27–20 win over the Jaguars on Saturday. The Chiefs gave him an “ultimatum” to go to the locker room for X-rays before he could return to the game. He didn’t miss much of the game and returned to action after the X-rays came back negative.

After the game, Mahomes said he’ll “be good to go” for Sunday’s AFC championship game against the Bengals. Reid reiterated this sentiment on Monday, saying the quarterback believes he is “going to play” in the game. However, Reid didn’t confirm any decision, as the team plans to watch Mahomes practice and re-evaluate on Wednesday depending on how he looks and feels.

Additionally, the Chiefs coach noted that this ankle injury isn’t nearly as bad as the one Mahomes suffered in 2019. The quarterback didn’t miss any games after sustaining the injury that season, which could mean it’s promising for him to play on Sunday.